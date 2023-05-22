ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

ROFL: Rubina Dilaik tries her hand in winning adorable soft toy, check out what happened next

Rubina Dilaik is one of the very few TV actresses who ensures from her end that she posts content regularly on social media. Well, this time too, she's winning hearts with her cuteness. Come check out ASAP -

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 May,2023 06:32:13
ROFL: Rubina Dilaik tries her hand in winning adorable soft toy, check out what happened next

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved and actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi industry. In all these years, the greatest thing and asset that Rubina Dilaik has carried as a performer is her ability to be on top and prove people wrong with her good quality work. She’s always believed in staying consistent as an actress and performing artiste and well, that’s why, she’s enjoying all the love and appreciation that comes her way. From doing popular TV daily soaps as a lead actress to being a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she’s done it all and has achieved all of it as an actress. Her fans love her loyally and unconditionally and well, that’s the most beautiful part of her stardom. Rubina has got a strong social media game and well, we love it.

Check out this latest cute and adorable video from Rubina Dilaik’s end:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens always love her and shower her with good fortune for all the good and wonderful reasons. As far as content creation on social media is concerned ladies and gentlemen, most of the times, she shares cute and adorable videos and photos with her dear husband aka Abhinav Shukla. This time however, it’s a little different. In a video, Rubina Dilaik is seen winning hearts with perfection where she tries her hand in winning a cute elephant soft toy. However, the fun starts when she realizes that destiny actually has other plans in that department. Well, do you want to get a glimpse of the same and have a good laugh? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and super fun, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational, for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Rubina Dilaik talks about dealing with change in life, says "move with..."
Rubina Dilaik talks about dealing with change in life, says "move with..."
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening
It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik dazzles in white and black chic outfit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is visual delight in pink deep-neck saree
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik dazzles in white and black chic outfit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is visual delight in pink deep-neck saree
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Latest Stories
Why is Malavika Mohanan so happy?
Why is Malavika Mohanan so happy?
Rakul Preet Singh meditates her way to peace
Rakul Preet Singh meditates her way to peace
Watch: Siddharth Nigam's secret sauce to happiness
Watch: Siddharth Nigam's secret sauce to happiness
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun
Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun
Read Latest News