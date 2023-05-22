ROFL: Rubina Dilaik tries her hand in winning adorable soft toy, check out what happened next

Rubina Dilaik is one of the very few TV actresses who ensures from her end that she posts content regularly on social media. Well, this time too, she's winning hearts with her cuteness. Come check out ASAP -

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved and actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi industry. In all these years, the greatest thing and asset that Rubina Dilaik has carried as a performer is her ability to be on top and prove people wrong with her good quality work. She’s always believed in staying consistent as an actress and performing artiste and well, that’s why, she’s enjoying all the love and appreciation that comes her way. From doing popular TV daily soaps as a lead actress to being a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she’s done it all and has achieved all of it as an actress. Her fans love her loyally and unconditionally and well, that’s the most beautiful part of her stardom. Rubina has got a strong social media game and well, we love it.

Check out this latest cute and adorable video from Rubina Dilaik’s end:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens always love her and shower her with good fortune for all the good and wonderful reasons. As far as content creation on social media is concerned ladies and gentlemen, most of the times, she shares cute and adorable videos and photos with her dear husband aka Abhinav Shukla. This time however, it’s a little different. In a video, Rubina Dilaik is seen winning hearts with perfection where she tries her hand in winning a cute elephant soft toy. However, the fun starts when she realizes that destiny actually has other plans in that department. Well, do you want to get a glimpse of the same and have a good laugh? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and super fun, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational, for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com