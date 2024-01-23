Rupali Ganguly Shares A Million-dollar Photo With Family, See Here

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is basking in glory with the success of her show since its premiere of the show. Being the lead of the high TRP serial, Rupali is often busy, but it seems that the actress took time off to spend quality time with her sweet little family. And now, she is treating her fans with a glimpse of her vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali dropped a photo featuring herself with her husband Ashwin K Varma and son Rudransh. The Anupama actress is a social media bug who keeps sharing insights about her personal life, and now she drops a picture with her sweet family. The beautiful smiles on their faces make this a million-dollar picture.

Let us reveal that Rupali Ganguly is enjoying her vacation with her son and husband in Mauritius. In the shared image, the actress poses close to her family in the beautiful greenery, making it a wholesome moment. Sharing this picture, the actress in her family wrote, “Familia (with red hearts and evil eyes emojis.)”.

Rupali Ganguly enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handle with 2.9 million followers. Her regular updates and sharing of photos and videos keep her fand engaged with her.

Did you like Rupali Ganguly’s vacation with her sweet little family? Please drop your views in the comments box below.