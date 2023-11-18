Rupali Ganguly sparks ethnic fashion frenzy in bright yellow salwar suit [Photos]

Rupali Ganguly, the powerhouse behind Anupamaa, is not just slaying the TV screens but also turning the fashion game up a notch. She is practically beaming in a vibrant yellow salwar suit that’s nothing short of a sunshine spectacle. But hold on, it’s not just any suit – it’s a silk stunner adorned with intricate golden Zari work that’s stealing the spotlight.

Now, let’s talk details because this look is a masterpiece in the making. The glam factor is cranked up with a gorgeous dupatta flaunting matching patch work and fabric. Rupali doesn’t just wear an outfit; she transforms it into a fashion affair.

But the real magic? It’s in the makeup wizardry! Imagine sleek filled-in eyebrows, eyes winged to perfection, and lips painted in the loveliest shade of pink. And her mane of long, wavy locks? It’s not just a hairstyle; it’s a statement.

Accessorizing like the true fashion royalty she is, Rupali throws in a pair of Jhumkas that could outshine any star. Oh, and let’s not forget the killer secret weapon – that million-dollar smile! Rupali Ganguly isn’t just in a salwar suit; she’s owning a fashion saga, one radiant yellow ensemble at a time!