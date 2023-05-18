ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rupali Ganguly takes therapy sessions, fans worried

Rupali Ganguly shares a BTS moment from her ongoing show Anupamaa. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Therapy sessions”. Well quite like, the picture says it all, check below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 10:46:30
Rupali Ganguly takes therapy sessions, fans worried

“Anupamaa” is a highly acclaimed Indian television show that has captured the hearts of audiences with its compelling narrative, stellar performances, and relatable characters. A family drama that delves into the complexities of relationships, societal norms, and personal growth, the show has struck a chord with viewers across the nation.

Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the lead, has startingly essayed the nuance of the character like a boss lady. Owing to her spectacular prowess as an actor, the diva garnered love from the netizens all across. And now she has shared a BTS moment from the sets.

Rupali Ganguly shares picture from Anupamaa sets

In the picture, we can see the entire cast together. The picture channelises nothing but happiness and togetherness all in one frame. Looks quite like a therapy to us too, the fans!

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote ‘Therapy Sessions’ and a laughing emoji.

Rupali Ganguly takes therapy sessions, fans worried 808165

Rupali Ganguly’s work front

One of her most memorable and iconic roles came in the form of the character Monisha Sarabhai in the beloved television series “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” Her portrayal of Monisha, with her unique quirks and comedic timing, resonated with audiences and turned her into a household name. Rupali’s impeccable comic timing and ability to effortlessly deliver humorous dialogues made her an audience favorite.

After a hiatus from television, Rupali made a remarkable comeback with her role as Anupamaa in the popular series “Anupamaa.” Her portrayal of a strong and resilient woman navigating personal and societal challenges has earned her widespread recognition and accolades.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa announces her decision to the Shah family
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa announces her decision to the Shah family
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets ecstatic on seeing Malti Devi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets ecstatic on seeing Malti Devi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bags a USA proposal from Guru Malti Devi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bags a USA proposal from Guru Malti Devi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj suffers a heart attack
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj suffers a heart attack
Latest Stories
It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening
It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening
Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy
Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Inside Reem Sameer Sheikh’s quintessential vacay vibes
Inside Reem Sameer Sheikh’s quintessential vacay vibes
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life
Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits
Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits
Read Latest News