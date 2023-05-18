Rupali Ganguly takes therapy sessions, fans worried

Rupali Ganguly shares a BTS moment from her ongoing show Anupamaa. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Therapy sessions”. Well quite like, the picture says it all, check below

“Anupamaa” is a highly acclaimed Indian television show that has captured the hearts of audiences with its compelling narrative, stellar performances, and relatable characters. A family drama that delves into the complexities of relationships, societal norms, and personal growth, the show has struck a chord with viewers across the nation.

Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the lead, has startingly essayed the nuance of the character like a boss lady. Owing to her spectacular prowess as an actor, the diva garnered love from the netizens all across. And now she has shared a BTS moment from the sets.

Rupali Ganguly shares picture from Anupamaa sets

In the picture, we can see the entire cast together. The picture channelises nothing but happiness and togetherness all in one frame. Looks quite like a therapy to us too, the fans!

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote ‘Therapy Sessions’ and a laughing emoji.

Rupali Ganguly’s work front

One of her most memorable and iconic roles came in the form of the character Monisha Sarabhai in the beloved television series “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” Her portrayal of Monisha, with her unique quirks and comedic timing, resonated with audiences and turned her into a household name. Rupali’s impeccable comic timing and ability to effortlessly deliver humorous dialogues made her an audience favorite.

After a hiatus from television, Rupali made a remarkable comeback with her role as Anupamaa in the popular series “Anupamaa.” Her portrayal of a strong and resilient woman navigating personal and societal challenges has earned her widespread recognition and accolades.