Shivangi Joshi’s Sizzling Instagram Photos Gets Kushal Tandon’s Attention As The Actor Liked The Post

The Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon often make it to the headlines for their rumored relationship. Their social media interactions and fun time together often spark rumors. However, every time, the duo quashed the rumors, calling out the media for spreading fake news. Yet again, fans relate Shivangi and Kushal as the actor liked his co-star’s sizzling new photos on Instagram. Let’s take a look below.

On Wednesday, 7 August, Shivangi treated her fans with her sizzling photos on her Instagram handle. In the images, the actress raises the temperature bar with her sizzling avatar in a black dress. She wore a halter neck criss cross-sleeved bodycon dress, accentuating her beautiful shoulders. The Bebe written on her outfit suits Shivangi’s new look, leaving fans gasping for breath. Her open wavy curls, shiny cheeks, shadowed eyes, and matte pinkish lips add an extra dose of sophistication, making the onlookers watch these photos on a loop. Every photo speaks volumes, and it’s hard to resist reacting to these photos. The actress shared the post, dropping a fire emoji in the caption, and we agree that her new photos are setting the internet ablaze.

Shivangi’s new post also caught the attention of her rumored boyfriend and Barsatein co-star Kushal Tandon, who liked it. However, fans insisted the actor comment on the actress’s post and wrote,”@therealkushaltandon hum Apke comment ka wait kar rahe hai.”