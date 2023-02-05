Main Hoon Aparajita is one of the leading shows on television. Starring the very gorgeous Shweta Tiwari in the lead, the actress has managed to earn love and praise with her work as ‘Aparajita’ in the daily soap. The show also stars other prominent actors from the tv industry.

What’s more, Shweta also has a huge fan following on Instagram too. All thanks to her engaging posts online. To date, she has acquired a whopping number of 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

In the video, we can see Shweta Tiwari wearing a sheer orange salwar suit. The actress teamed it with gorgeous orange pants. She completed the look with sleek straight hair, beautiful gorgeous eyes and nude pink lips. Keeping it up with her smile and cuteness, the actress threw a beautiful performance to the iconic song “jane kahan mera jigar gaya ji”. She can be seen with her co-star Manav Gohil, who also synced with her steps.

Manav looked comfortable in his casual wear. He wore a simple green full-sleeved t-shirt. He teamed it with black pants. The actor completed the look with a pair of white sneaker shoes. The duo’s friendship looked prominent, as Shweta Tiwari asserts him as ‘Jigari’ in the caption.

Soon after she shared the video on her Instagram, her fans and friends couldn’t stop but laud them praises, calling them ‘cute’. They poured them love emojis. One wrote, “She is the most beautiful lady in Indian cinema…Drama or movies..No one is near her beauty 🔥❤️👏😍 God bless u dear”

Sharing the video, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Trying to find “Jigar” with “jigari” Dost @manavgohil”, here take a look at the video

