Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic chiseled physique, gets 'super like' from Anushka Sen

Check out how Siddharth Nigam is winning hearts with his latest shirtless abtastic photo that Anushka Sen liked on Instagram. The actor is fresh from his successful appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and we are looking forward to more such moments

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes that we have in the country right now. With every passing year, Siddharth Nigam has continued to get bigger and better as a performing artiste and well, we truly love it and how. Just like a lot of his other contemporaries, Siddharth Nigam started his career in the entertainment space since a very young and tender age and well, we are all certainly proud and super happy of his incredible journey till date. Literally anything and everything that he does from his end win hearts and we love it.

Check out how Siddharth Nigam is busy impressing everyone with his charm in latest snap:

Right now, Siddharth Nigam is grabbing the attention and love of fans for all the right reasons. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has always been a big fitness freak. Well, that’s exactly why, whenever he gets an opportunity, he loves to show off his stunning physique and melt hearts of one and all in the best way possible. Well, this time, he’s seen stabbing hearts like a pro in his latest snap where he’s flaunting his chiseled physique like a pro and we truly love it. Any guesses who loves it the most? None other than his dear friend Anushka Sen. See below folks –

Work Front:

Siddharth Nigam was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and others whereas Anushka Sen will next be seen in an International South Korean project titled Asia for which she’s already completed the shoot of the first schedule. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com