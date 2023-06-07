Siddharth Nigam flaunts swanky hairstyle in black tshirt and shades, Ashi Singh is 'obsessed'

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and admired actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been quite a long time now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s certainly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration for real. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and how. Earlier, Siddharth was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest stylish avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to admire his swag on his Instagram handle. Just like always, whenever he shares new and interesting photos, videos and reel content on social media, internet loves it for real and can’t keep calm. Well, this time, in her latest post ladies and gentlemen, Siddharth Nigam can be seen winning hearts with perfection in his latest swagger avatar where he’s killing it in his black tshirt and black shades with spiky, wet sunglasses and well, we are truly loving every bit of the vogue game with perfection. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks?