Siddharth Nigam's special BTS connection, says, "I purple you"

Siddharth Nigam is a stunner and a sensation in the true sense and we loved everything that he's done from his end. Well, let's check out the latest that he's put forward on his social media handle

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 06:45:25
Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and dynamic actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been quite many years now that Siddharth Nigam has been a part of the Hindi entertainment space and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as a real inspiration. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest swagger avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, not many of you are perhaps aware of his special K-pop connection with the BTS boyband. In his latest social media post, he’s seen melting hearts with his purple avatar and not just that, we love the way he’s seen smiling and saying “I purple you”, exactly the way how BTS members say. Want to have a look yourself? Well, here you go folks. Come check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible in the true and real sense of the term, right folks? Brilliant and amazing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

