Sneak Peek: Nia Sharma's Morning Flight Style

Nia Sharma is nowadays busy improving her fitness and health. This time the actress is inspiring with her fashion in the latest post for early morning flight look

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jun,2023 19:51:18
The beautiful Nia Sharma has constantly grabbed attention with her act. Recently, the diva has shared a couple of videos of her exercise and stunts. But this time, the actress dropped a picture flaunting her style. And here’s check out.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos on her profile. This time the actress wore a chic black crop top paired with low-waist-baggy denim pants. She styled her look with a plain silver chain. Keeping it minimal and easy, she took a black bag in her hand and rounded her style with a red sneaker. In contrast, her open hairstyle and black glares added a spark. And so the diva also emphasized that for her morning flight, one thing that she looked for was her fashion in the ‘plut glares on’.

In the caption, she wrote, “The maximum effort I can put in for an early morning flight is ‘Put glares On’.” Nia Sharma is a huge inspiration for fashion. She has tried different styles in different ways. Though sometimes she gets trolled, no one can deny the slayer looks she brings on whenever she steps up.

She walked like a badass girl throughout the pictures. Also, the curvaceous midriff is such that no one can resist falling in love with her. And her swagger attitude is what makes her different from the crowd. A fashion sensation for a reason.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s Morning flight look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

