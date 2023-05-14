Sunayana Fozdar stands by florals in summer, take cues

Sunayana Fozdar looks gorgeous in her black satin floral dress. The TMKOC diva shared the pictures on her social media, leaving fans all wowed. Check out below

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayan Fozdar has now stunned her fans to core as she prepped up in a simple summer outfit. Playing with the mandatory floral that goes best with Summers, the actress gave off nothing but some rampant fashion cues. Check below-

Sunayana looks stunning in black

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures in her satin black flowy floral dress. The outfit looked stunning on the actress. She clubbed the look with her blonde wavy curls. For makeup, she picked up dewy eyes and pink lips. To amp up the summer look she added rose tint to her cheeks.

Check out below-

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “When People ask me why do I smile so much …N I say coz I can make you smile back😊

#saturdaymood #happinessisachoice #saturdaysmiles”

TMKOC controversy

Recently Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has accused the makers of the show of sexual harassment before quitting the show. The actress portrayed the role of Roshan in the show. Talking about it the actress asserted, “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohail Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.” As quoted by Times of India.

Earlier Shailesh Lodha filed case against the makers concerning his outstanding salary payment.