Since its premiere, the romantic fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ on COLORS has captivated the audience with its enthralling storyline and unforgettable characters. The show’s protagonist, the bold and fearless Esha, shares a strong bond with the werewolf brothers Veer and Armaan, which has only added to the show’s intrigue. With the introduction of new characters like Sudha, Sameer, and Aahna, the show has gotten more thrilling. Now, the show is set to take things up a notch with the arrival of Kamya Punjabi’s character, Nandini, who will be seen as a werewolf. Her arrival is expected to bring new challenges and unexpected twists, leaving the audience eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

Nandini’s intriguing past dates back to 1924 when she owned a perfume shop and resided in Landsdale with her daughter, Aahna. However, their peaceful life was disrupted when Nandini, along with 25 other werewolves, was captured and brought to the Yogini temple to be executed. The mystical Chandrika intervened and confined them in a tomb, where Nandini remained imprisoned for a hundred years. Fast forward to 2023, Aahna frees her mother, and Nandini finds herself back in Landsdale. What challenges will her arrival bring for the werewolf brothers, Veer and Armaan? Will Nandini be a friend or a foe to Esha? The answers to these questions are shrouded in mystery, and only time will reveal the truth.

Kamya Punjabi, excited about her new role in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,’ shares, “I am thrilled to essay the character of Nandini, a werewolf, for the first time. The fantasy genre is extremely exciting for me as an actor, and I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into this role. The show has received an incredible response from the audience, and I hope to contribute to its continued success. It’s a pleasure to work with such talented actors and the entire crew of the show. I am excited to join hands with Karan, Gashmeer, Reem, and everyone on the sets.”