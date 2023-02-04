Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who rose to fame with her role of Kiran in Swaran Ghar, is all set to entertain the masses with her new role Nandini in Zee TV’s show Maitree. Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini.

Talking about her new show, Bhaweeka said, “Maitree is my first show on Zee TV and I am very excited about it. The show is about two friends hence the USP of the show is the bond of friendship between Nandini and Maitree. I guess every individual who has best friends in their lives will resonate with my character and this relatability factor will help viewers connect to the storyline and the characters of Maitree.”

Further elaborating on her character, she mentioned, “I play the role of Nandini who is a glamorous woman and makes heads turn wherever she goes. Her parents separated when she was young which made her a headstrong girl who believes in speaking her mind. Whatever characters I have essayed in past had no similarities with my personality. Nandini’s character is the one with whom I relate the most. I am like Nandini in real life. It is very similar to Jab We Met’s Geet and I always wanted to play a character like that in my career.”

When asked about her bond with co-stars, Bhaweeka shared, “When I first met Namish Taneja I thought he would have attitude problem. However, he is one of the sweetest co-stars. We immediately bonded while enacting our scenes and during script reading. Considering Shrenu has been part of the industry for a long time, I had my inhibitions around her too. However, being the down-to-earth person that she is, she made me feel comfortable from day one. Moreover, I am so glad to be working with such a talented bunch of actors on a daily. I just hope the audience will shower their love and support and accept our new show.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.