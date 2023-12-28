There is no show like Humorously Yours which depicts the life of a standup comedian in a real and practical way: Vipul Goyal

Vipul Goyal, the talented personality, opened up about the much-anticipated Humorously Yours Season 3 in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, As the show gears up for its third installment, Vipul shares insights into the unique appeal of the series. He believes that Humorously Yours stands out for its genuine portrayal of the life of a stand-up comedian. Vipul said, “The first reason I would like to say is there is no show like Humorously Yours, which depicts the life of a standup comedian in a real and practical way which actually happens. So if you want to know about the Indian Standup scene and what goes on behind the stage then this is the show. It is quite unique, realistic, funny and well-written. It is very well-shot and entertaining.”

Reflecting on the daily atmosphere on the set, Vipul shares that despite the comedy-laden script, the on-set ambiance was light-hearted and filled with laughter. He mentioned, “When there are comedians on the set, on camera we are serious only but as soon as the director says cut we all start cracking jokes and pulling each other’s legs. The atmosphere was very cool and our director was quite fun-loving. The best part was all the comedians were playing themselves.”

Speaking about his longstanding collaboration with Rasika Dugal, who plays his on-screen wife, Vipul expresses immense satisfaction with their equation. He reveals, “My equation with Rasika is perfect, the husband-wife angle is great, all thanks to Rasika because she is a seasoned actress so she makes it comfortable. Plus, Rasika is such a big actress, she has delivered so many hits and despite that when we met for S3 it was the same energy as we met for S1 so the chemistry did not change at all. She is very humble and down to earth. I have a nice understanding with both Rasika Dugal and Abhishek Banerjee, both of them are quite grounded even after achieving so much success.”