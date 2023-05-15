ADVERTISEMENT
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta receives chocolate from handsome man, see what happened next

Munmun Dutta is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Her social media game is lit. Let's check out what's the latest happening there

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
15 May,2023 21:45:33
Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular and desirable actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that Munmun Dutta has been a part of the Hindi TV entertainment industry and well, we certainly love all her achievements and how. For the longest time, she’s been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, she’s certainly managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans and how. Anything and everything that Munmun Dutta does from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we genuinely and admire and the most about her.

Check out this super cute video by Munmun Dutta shared on her Instagram handle that will melt your heart:

Whenever Munmun Dutta shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, netizens totally melt in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Owing to her busy and hectic schedule, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta gets to share photos and videos. However, this time, we see a really quirky and fun post from her end. In the video, she’s seen getting playful in a cute way and also talks about what the possibility could be if she ever gets a chocolate from a very handsome man. Well, are you wondering the same as to what will happen? Well, check out the video below ASAP –

Apart from work, Munmun Dutta also has a passion for fitness and we love it. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

