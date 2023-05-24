TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life

Munmun Dutta is one of the most admired and adored actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Her social media game is simply lit. Let's check out what's the latest happening there and what's her favourite obsession in life

Munmun Dutta is one of the most stylish and presentable actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that Munmun Dutta has been a part of the Hindi TV entertainment industry and well, we all certainly admire all her achievements. For the longest time, she’s been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, she has managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans. Anything and everything that Munmun tends to do from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we genuinely and admire and the most about her.

Check out this super cute snap by Munmun Dutta shared on her Instagram story that will melt your heart:

Whenever Munmun Dutta shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, netizens totally melt in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Owing to her busy and hectic schedule, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta gets to share photos and videos. But hey, when she does, it is a visual delight. While she’s certainly addicted to working hard and doing her best on-screen, another passion that drives her to work hard is her unconditional love for fitness and workout. Once again, she’s seen giving us all a sneak-peek into her fitness routine before she goes for shoot daily and we love it. Check out here –

