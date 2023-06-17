TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar groove to 'Radha Kaise Na Chale', Kush Shah makes special appearance

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most admired and most loved young actress and performing artistes that we have currently in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that both Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani have been a part of the Hindi TV industry and well, we have truly loved them wholeheartedly and how. Both Palak and Sunayana are absolutely slayers in the true sense of the term and well, that’s exactly why, it certainly won’t be wrong to say that TMKOC as a show has been a huge hit in the past few years because of the hard work and efforts that they have put from their end. Their social media game is supremely entertaining and wonderful and well, that’s why, anything and everything that they do from their end goes viral.

Both Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are extremely active and engaging with their fans on social media and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new content on their social media handle, it is a supremely entertaining factor for their respective audience. Well, right now, the two of them have shared a fun reel together. Both can be seen dancing on the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan and guess who made a cameo in the reel? None other than Kush Shah aka our very own Goli. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain't it?