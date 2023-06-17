ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar groove to 'Radha Kaise Na Chale', Kush Shah makes special appearance

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are two of the most admired and loved divas in the Hindi TV industry and we love them. Well, right now it's time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and well you will certainly love it. Let's read here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 05:31:09
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar groove to 'Radha Kaise Na Chale', Kush Shah makes special appearance

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most admired and most loved young actress and performing artistes that we have currently in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that both Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani have been a part of the Hindi TV industry and well, we have truly loved them wholeheartedly and how. Both Palak and Sunayana are absolutely slayers in the true sense of the term and well, that’s exactly why, it certainly won’t be wrong to say that TMKOC as a show has been a huge hit in the past few years because of the hard work and efforts that they have put from their end. Their social media game is supremely entertaining and wonderful and well, that’s why, anything and everything that they do from their end goes viral.

Check out this social media reel shared by Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani from their end on social media:

Both Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are extremely active and engaging with their fans on social media and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new content on their social media handle, it is a supremely entertaining factor for their respective audience. Well, right now, the two of them have shared a fun reel together. Both can be seen dancing on the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan and guess who made a cameo in the reel? None other than Kush Shah aka our very own Goli. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: What’s happening at Sunayana Fozdar’s end?
TMKOC: What’s happening at Sunayana Fozdar’s end?
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani dazzles in ethnic desi vibes, fans love gorgeous hoop earrings
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani dazzles in ethnic desi vibes, fans love gorgeous hoop earrings
Sunayana Fozdar’s summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress
Sunayana Fozdar’s summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress
Raj Anadkat gets rejected in love, Palak Sindhwani says ‘sending good vibes’
Raj Anadkat gets rejected in love, Palak Sindhwani says ‘sending good vibes’
Watch: Sunayana Fozdar mesmerizes with perfection, we are in awe
Watch: Sunayana Fozdar mesmerizes with perfection, we are in awe
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani’s strong eyeliner game is a winner
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani’s strong eyeliner game is a winner
Latest Stories
Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out
Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out
Taapsee Pannu agrees to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood camps’ comment, and says, ‘ It’s been there since forever’, read
Taapsee Pannu agrees to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood camps’ comment, and says, ‘ It’s been there since forever’, read
Maine kisiko approach nahi kiya hai”, Anushka Sen on her romantic relationships, watch
Maine kisiko approach nahi kiya hai”, Anushka Sen on her romantic relationships, watch
Adipurush Review: Is Ramayan As The Game Of Groans
Adipurush Review: Is Ramayan As The Game Of Groans
Highway Love Review: It Heals You
Highway Love Review: It Heals You
Hansika Motwani reveals that she doesn’t enjoy eating ‘food’, read
Hansika Motwani reveals that she doesn’t enjoy eating ‘food’, read
Read Latest News