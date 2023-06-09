ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar in stunning green printed outfit, a quintessential visual delight

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. Well, it's time out to check out how she is dazzling with perfection in a green printed outfit. Check out here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Jun,2023 08:36:40
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar in stunning green printed outfit, a quintessential visual delight

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most captivating and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes that we have currently have in the Hindi TV industry. The beautiful actress started getting her share of popularity quite immediately after her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since the time she took over the role of Anjali bhabhi in the show, things have certainly been brilliant and wonderful for her in the best way possible always. She might have initially come in as a replacement for Neha Mehta, the ‘OG’ Anjali bhabhi. However, she’s certainly done her best to create her own niche and well, no wonder, we are totally impressed with anything and everything that she has to offer from her end. Her social media activities are lit and well, we love the way she manages her content creation game simultaneously amidst her hectic schedule. Not just in her TV daily soap ladies and gentlemen, Sunayana Fozdar has over the years become a digital sensation and stunner for real and well, we truly love every bit of coming from her end.

Check out what’s happening with Sunayana Fozdar and how she’s melting hearts with perfection:

From sharing gorgeous and droolworthy fashion moments to eventually becoming a digital sensation in the best way possible, Sunayana has certainly done it all whenever she shares new content. Well, this time, the diva is seen winning hearts with perfection in her latest snap series. In the snaps, she’s seen making us drool with her perfect makeup and green outfit swag and well, it is nothing less than a quintessential visual delight. Want to check it out? Here you go –

TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar in stunning green printed outfit, a quintessential visual delight 814050

TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar in stunning green printed outfit, a quintessential visual delight 814051

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Time to wakeup and makeup with Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Time to wakeup and makeup with Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries
Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’
Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
Latest Stories
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin's droolworthy video makes boyfriend Aly Goni lovestruck
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin's droolworthy video makes boyfriend Aly Goni lovestruck
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani's strong eyeliner game is a winner
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani's strong eyeliner game is a winner
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles on cover of new magazine photoshoot, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles on cover of new magazine photoshoot, come check out
Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy
Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy
Jacqueline Fernandez's sensational shimmery midi outfit swag is sensuality personified
Jacqueline Fernandez's sensational shimmery midi outfit swag is sensuality personified
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal's stunning Punjabi accent is way too stylish, check out
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal's stunning Punjabi accent is way too stylish, check out
Read Latest News