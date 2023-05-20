TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is in party mode, (see moment)

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the finest and most engaging actresses and her social media content always manages to resonate with the fans the right way. Check out the latest that's happening at her end and how

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most respected and loved actresses and personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years that Sunayana has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and we love it. Her swag has simply been brilliant and sensational and well, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end becomes viral in the true and genuine sense of the term. Ever since the time Sunayana Fozdar started playing the role of Anjali bhabhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her fate changed completely and for the better. Innumerable TMKOC fans all over the country love her unconditionally and we love it.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Sunayana Fozdar and you will love it:

Whenever Sunayana Fozdar shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than an incredible experience for her fans. Well, guess what folks? Well, this time, in order to give her loyal legion of fans a serious visual delight from her end, she has shared cute photos of herself with her squad. The likes of actress Tanvi Thakkar, her husband and everyone around are seen having a blast as they all chill together and well, we love the vibe coming from her end. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com