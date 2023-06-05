TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most admired and gorgeous divas and performing artistes that we have currently in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started getting her share of fandom and popularity immediately after her appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since that time, she took over the role of Anjali bhabhi in TMKOC. Things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in the best way possible and how. She might have initially come in as a replacement for someone else. However, she’s certainly done her best to create her own niche and well, no wonder, we are totally impressed with anything and everything that she has to offer from her end. Her social media game is lit and we love the way she manages her content creation game simultaneously amidst her hectic shooting schedule. Not just in the TV daily soap ladies and gentlemen, Sunayana has over the years become a digital sensation and stunner for real and well, we truly love every bit of coming from her end.

Check out what’s happening with Sunayana Fozdar now at present:

From sharing gorgeous and droolworthy fashion moments to eventually becoming a digital sensation in the best way possible, Sunayana has certainly done it all. Whenever she shares new content on her social media handle, internet truly loves it and how. Well, this time, Sunayana Fozdar is seen getting stuck in a traffic snarl and well, seems like she’s pretty irritated at present due to the traffic snarl. Well, do you all want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and interesting, ain't it? Wonderful and brilliant for real, right folks?