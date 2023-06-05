ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most loved and incredible actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and now. Read this for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 02:35:03
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most admired and gorgeous divas and performing artistes that we have currently in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started getting her share of fandom and popularity immediately after her appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since that time, she took over the role of Anjali bhabhi in TMKOC. Things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in the best way possible and how. She might have initially come in as a replacement for someone else. However, she’s certainly done her best to create her own niche and well, no wonder, we are totally impressed with anything and everything that she has to offer from her end. Her social media game is lit and we love the way she manages her content creation game simultaneously amidst her hectic shooting schedule. Not just in the TV daily soap ladies and gentlemen, Sunayana has over the years become a digital sensation and stunner for real and well, we truly love every bit of coming from her end.

Check out what’s happening with Sunayana Fozdar now at present:

From sharing gorgeous and droolworthy fashion moments to eventually becoming a digital sensation in the best way possible, Sunayana has certainly done it all. Whenever she shares new content on her social media handle, internet truly loves it and how. Well, this time, Sunayana Fozdar is seen getting stuck in a traffic snarl and well, seems like she’s pretty irritated at present due to the traffic snarl. Well, do you all want to check it out? Here you go –

TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening? 812701

Well, absolutely amazing and interesting, ain’t it? Wonderful and brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries
Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’
Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's white magic will make you fall in love
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's white magic will make you fall in love
TMKOC: A sneak-peek into Sunayana Fozdar's 2AM mood
TMKOC: A sneak-peek into Sunayana Fozdar's 2AM mood
Latest Stories
Fatafati Review: A Charming Take On Body Shaming
Fatafati Review: A Charming Take On Body Shaming
Rare video of Arijit Singh interacting with a kid goes viral, watch
Rare video of Arijit Singh interacting with a kid goes viral, watch
Nia Sharma Looks Cool In Knitted Top And Glasses; See Pics
Nia Sharma Looks Cool In Knitted Top And Glasses; See Pics
Another Film On Religious Fanaticism
Another Film On Religious Fanaticism
Hina Khan Questions Who's To Blame For Odisha Train Accident
Hina Khan Questions Who's To Blame For Odisha Train Accident
Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics
Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics
Read Latest News