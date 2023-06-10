ADVERTISEMENT
To always ageing backwards: Nia Sharma's adorable wish for Karan Wahi is winning hearts

Nia Sharma and Karan Wahi are two individuals who have always shared a great bond of friendship and affection since a very young and tender age. Well, right now, it's time to check out this super cute birthday wish that Nia Sharma has penned for Karan Wahi

10 Jun,2023 08:57:47
Nia Sharma is one of the most admired and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that Nia has been working extremely hard in the entertainment space with her body of work and well, that’s exactly why, we are always in awe of her in the genuine sense of the term. The best and most incredible fact about Nia has to be that she’s someone who always tries extremely hard to get things going the way she wants and that’s a sign of a true artiste. Her fans and followers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and that’s why, she too always ensures from her end that she keeps sharing intriguing content from her end to win hearts of all her fans and followers.

Check out how Nia Sharma is seen winning hearts with her stunning and super cute birthday wish for Karan Wahi:

As a fashionista, Nia Sharma always ensures that she always gets her fashion game on point. However, apart for all the other good reasons for which Nia Sharma is known to be very sweet and cordial to her friends and make their days extremely special, especially on their birthdays. Well, that’s exactly what she’s doing with Karan Wahi as well on the occasion of his birthday and well, we are truly loving it. Here you go –

To always ageing backwards: Nia Sharma's adorable wish for Karan Wahi is winning hearts 814363

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

