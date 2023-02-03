The television stars Paras Kalnawat and Nakuul Mehta give in some exclusive insights from their schedules on their Instagram handles. While Paras shared a video of his long drive, Nakuul Mehta shared a long emotional note as he exits from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Scroll beneath to read the scoops-

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat rang his fame after his portrayal in the show Anupamaa. However, he left the show and showed up in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Earlier, the actor has been into controversies for there were claims that he left Anupamaa for JDJ 10.

Speaking of his stint in JDJ 10, the actor showed his best dance foot in the show. As of now he is also quite popular on social media and own a whopping number of fan following. Thanks to his engaging content.

As of now, Paras shared a video on his social media handle, taking a luxe drive on an expensive car. The actor can be seen in red luxe car, as he drives out with his friends. He wrote, “Baaton baaton mein”

Check out-

Nakuul Mehta

The actor garnered immense love with his work in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as Ram Kapoor alongside Disha Parmar. His work in the show has been praised countrywide. However, the actor has now decided to quit the show. Owing to that, the actor has shared an emotional note on Instagram, giving in details about his experience, and how this character has been so special to him.

He wrote, “Dear Ram Kapoor from Bandra, There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day. RK, you were that guy for me. For someone who had just experienced fatherhood right before he met you, I recall experiencing a tectonic shift in the person I was and that translated into the life I brought to you every single day. Never before have I felt lighter, calmer, as still & vulnerable yet agile and nimble as I have ‘being you’. You allowed me to love more freely, deeply & be okay with my imperfections. You let me breathe life into a beautiful bumbling fragile emotional mess of a human which was far from your gelled hair prototype television hero.”

He added, “It’s safe to assume this could have only been conceived by some wonderful women. To me Indian Television is synonymous with @ektarkapoor! It took me a decade in the industry to earn my stripes and spend the most beautiful 18 months playing a character which could only have been birthed by her. Thank you for your trust & collaboration. This will remain a cherished memory. As I set out to film my last day on the Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren’t for.. The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!The most beautifully crazy ensemble I got a chance to learn from and play off each day, you guys are legends. The love on and off sets is palpable in the moments we have spent making this show. My amazing director & DOP, DC & GS who have been an absolute rock solid team. Rock solid production on most days, Shilps & Sam! To our beautiful & always caffeinated creative team helmed by Mukta, Nikita, Deepti, Saco & Shreya, I’m forever grateful. Whilst I step away to go and find ‘myself’ again.. It almost feels like retiring my jersey whilst also knowing that ‘some of you’ will always be a part of ‘some of me’. Love ❤️ N P.S. (Ek Second..) Also sharing all my love for the cast & team which will continue to bring you more beautiful memories in weeks to come.”

Here take a look-