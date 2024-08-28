Television | Celebrities

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, has been unwell, did the shooting for the Janmashtami special episode, and performed energetically with Sailee on Go Go Govinda Song.

After Teej and Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Star Plus is set to surprise viewers with the Janmashtami celebrations, titled Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki. An array of acts and performances by Star Plus show artists will mark these celebrations.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great zest and zeal. The viewers will witness various dance performances, and one of the most anticipated would be the performances of Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, and Neha Harsora, aka Sailee. The duo will be performing together on the song Go Go Govinda, which will indeed be a visual delight for the viewers eagerly anticipating it. There are many other surprises in store for the audience as well. Tune in today to watch the magic being unfolded.

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha shares, “I am very excited to be a part of Star Plus’ Janmashtami celebrations and equally excited to host the event. I’ll be performing the songs Chaandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor, Machgaya Shor Saari Nagari Mein, and Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, and I am performing the song Go Go Govinda. I was unwell, but the vibe of the songs and my devotion to the work made me forget about it. It was a fun experience, and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the Star Plus’ Janmashtami Special.”

Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, shares, “I am extremely excited and elated to be a part of Star Plus’ Janmashtami celebrations. This is the time when all the Star Plus Parivaar comes together and celebrates. Several performances and acts/fun activities are in store for the viewers to watch. For preparations, we practiced in between shoots; it was a hectic yet amazing experience. To groove to the song Go Go Govinda along with Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, Stay tuned!”

Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki will air on Star Plus from today until September 1st at 6:10 p.m. Tune in today!