Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha...: Travel 'Cape Wine' with Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is one personality who loves to travel to different parts of the world to have fun. This time, she's having a blast in Cape Town and well, we love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Jun,2023 05:31:29
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most charming and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country at present. Divyanka Tripathi’s content is fantastic all the time and we love all of it. The beautiful lady has been a part of the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry for quite many years and well, today, we are incredibly proud of how far she’s managed to come in her professional career and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly what makes her so popular and loved among the audience. Her swag game on social media is for real and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever Divyanka shares new and captivating photos and videos, it is always a source of entertainment for the fans.
Check out this amazing video that Divyanka Tripathi has shared from her end to give a shoutout to her husband Vivek Dahiya:
While Divyanka is always known to be a very hardworking and talented woman, one thing that we all, especially her fans are certainly aware of is how much she loves her husband aka Vivek Dahiya. Well, that’s why, she always follows and listens to all suggestions from his end. The diva took to social media to reveal that it was her husband who suggested her to take a nice solo trip together and that’s why, she chose to visit the amazing and beautiful Cape Wine to understand the procedure of how beautiful wines are made. Want to check out the fun stuff in the video? Here you go –
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct5-7O7K8y6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Absolutely amazing and wonderful, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it! Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com
About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

