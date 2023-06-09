ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Mouni Roy's swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts

Mouni Roy has always been a burning hot sensation and slayer in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, it is our special opportunity to admire her stunning ramp walk on the streets of Miami. You will simply love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Jun,2023
Mouni Roy is one of the most captivating and sensational divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment fraternity. The diva started her career many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry as an actress and performing artiste and well, she’s truly been brilliant and how. Her swag game knew no limits and well, ever since that time, things have certainly been wonderful and amazing for her in the true sense of the term. In all these years in her professional life readers, Mouni has worked immensely hard to establish herself and her talent both on TV as well on the big screen and well, no brownie points for guessing that she truly deserves all the love and attention that comes her way. She’s immensely talented and famous and we love that fact about her. She was phenomenal even in Brahmastra in the year 2022 and we loved her for real.

Check out this stunning ramp walk video from Mouni Roy’s end and we bet you will completely be in love:

Whenever Mouni Roy shares cute and mesmerizing photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle, it is nothing less than an incredible experience and a visual delight for all fans. Given the kind of swag that she has, we genuinely feel that she can literally raise the heat and oomph quotient in any outfit of their choice. This time, she’s giving us serious visual delight. In an old video that’s going viral from her end, Mouni Roy is seen burning hearts with perfection with her stunning and super sensuous ramp walk on the streets itself and well, right from the bold look to her stylish eyewear, we love it all. Want to check it out and admire her for the same? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

