Watch: Rashami Desai is elegantly aesthetic (full dance video here)

Rashami Desai shows her preppy dance moves on social media handle, check out below

Rashmi Desai, a popular Indian TV actress and former Bhojpuri star, has garnered widespread recognition for her work in the entertainment industry. Although she has starred in several notable TV shows, including Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Pari Hoon Main, and Tandoor, it was her appearance on the 13th season of Bigg Boss that shot her to stardom. Despite her professional accomplishments, Desai has also been gaining attention on social media lately, particularly for her latest Instagram reel.

Rashami Desai’s dance video

In the video, Desai can be seen dancing energetically to a viral tune while dressed in a red polka dot crop top and mini skirt. Her fans have been raving about the clip, and it has already amassed over 200,000 likes in just a few hours. Even other celebrities, including Sambhavna Seth, Akanksha Puri, Naira Banerjee, Dalljiet Kaur, Mayuresh Wadkar, and Ashish Chamoli, have been unable to resist commenting on Desai’s impressive dance moves. Desai’s active presence on social media has made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and her latest post is sure to keep her fans clamoring for more.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Rashami has been praised for her acting skills in popular shows such as Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Pari Hoon Main, and Tandoor. She has also made a name for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry. Despite her busy schedule, Rashami remains highly active on social media platforms, such as Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her personal life and work.