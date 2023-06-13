ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Siddharth Nigam flaunts fitness quotient in 'Obsessed' song, internet loves it

Siddharth Nigam is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes around we love his swag. Well, right now, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at his end on social media. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 06:01:06
Siddharth Nigam is one of the most charming and droolworthy actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. For the unversed, its been quite many years now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts have kept getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration all the time. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and for real. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest stylish gym avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to get a special visual delight seeing his stunning and incredible gym avatar with perfection. Well, right now, he’s seen winning hearts with his gym video where he’s seen grooving to the beats of the popular song ‘Obsessed’ and well, we are loved jh it. Well, do you want to check it out and admire him for the same? Here you go –

Well, absolutely outstanding and mind-blowing for real, right folks? Sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

