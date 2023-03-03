Anushka Sen is an avid Instagram user. The actress owns 39.1 million followers on her Instagram handle. Time and again, Sen shares whereabouts concerning her new projects and others. She also keeps her fans enticed with her amazing fashion folios all the time. However, as of now, with Ranveer Singh’s new commercial for Pepsi is taking over, Sen being a die-hard fan of the Bajirao Mastani actor shared it on her Instagram handle. It’s a collaboration with the brand ‘Pepsi’.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sen wrote, “Rise and shine. Don’t let Anyone dim your light. Grab a Pepsi and up your swag kyunki duniya kheenchegi neeche but you got to rise up baby #PepsiRiseUpBaby @pepsiindia @ranveersingh #ad #paidpartnership”. In the video, we can see Ranveer Singh in his goof and quirk once again.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Anushka Sen shot to fame with her work as a child actor. One of her most prominent shows is Baal Veer. The actress became a household name after her amazing work in the show Baal Veer. Later to that, she went on to feature in other shows like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani and others. She was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

For the unversed, Anushka Sen, who’s extremely fond of K-dramas and K-pop also bagged herself two back to back K-dramas. The actress was earlier in South Korea, Seoul for the same. She learnt their culture, their language and about the cuisines too, to give on her best as an actor.