Bigg Boss Or Salman Khan? Weekend Ka Vaar Feels More Like Host’s PR; COLORS?

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 felt less like a reality show update and more like a carefully curated PR exercise for Salman Khan. What was expected to be a platform for addressing contestant dynamics turned into a stage for the actor to settle scores and reclaim narratives. From veiled jabs at director Abhinav Kashyap and A.R. Murugadoss to finally addressing his long-standing feud with singer Arijit Singh, the episode revolved more around Salman’s personal grievances than the show’s core drama. While celebrity hosts often steer conversations, this episode blurred the line between hosting and image management, raising questions about where the focus of the show truly lies.

Salman Khan breaks silence on feud with Arijit Singh

The infamous debacle that we all remember from the past. It stirred raw emotions amongst the Arijit Singh fans. In the latest Bigg Boss episode, however, Salman Khan addressed the feud and mentioned that they share a good, friendly relationship—and the misunderstanding that stemmed from his side.

So, what led to the feud? – The rumoured fallout between Arijit Singh and Salman Khan is said to have originated at the 2014 Star Guild Awards. At the time, Arijit had risen to fame with the hit song Tum Hi Ho and arrived at the event visibly exhausted after a series of performances.

During the award presentation, Salman Khan, who was hosting the event, remarked on Arijit’s tired appearance. Arijit responded in a casual, joking manner, but the exchange—though light-hearted for the audience—allegedly didn’t sit well with Salman. That brief interaction is believed to have sparked nearly a decade of speculation about ongoing tension between the two.

Salman Khan Responds to Abhinav Kashyap’s allegations

During the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 12, 2025, Salman Khan addressed the ongoing controversy involving filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap. Without naming him directly at first, Salman spoke about past comments and suggested that making public accusations could impact one’s professional relationships in the industry. He mentioned that Kashyap had previously declined a film offer and expressed concern that continued criticism of industry peers might limit future opportunities. While acknowledging Kashyap’s talent, Salman encouraged him to focus on his work and move forward in a more positive direction.

Abhinav Kashyap, meanwhile, has continued to speak openly about his experiences, alleging that Salman Khan took undue credit for the success of Dabangg and interfered with his brother Anurag Kashyap’s involvement in Tere Naam. According to Abhinav, Anurag chose to leave the project due to difficulties he faced. In a recent podcast, he also questioned Salman’s recent praise for Anurag’s work, suggesting it may be a strategic move. These statements have contributed to the ongoing public discourse surrounding the long-standing tension between the two, with each presenting its own version of the events.

Salman Khan breaks silence on A.R. Murugadoss’s criticism over Sikandar

Salman Khan has finally addressed director A.R. Murugadoss’s recent criticism surrounding their collaboration on Sikandar. Speaking during an episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman responded to claims that his late arrivals on set contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance. While he admitted there were occasional delays, he pushed back against the idea that one individual could be held solely responsible for a film’s fate. Without naming Murugadoss directly, Salman questioned the fairness of the blame. He reminded viewers that filmmaking is a team effort, where many factors—creative, logistical, and commercial—contribute to shaping the outcome.

Salman also took a moment to reflect on the broader conversation around professionalism and accountability in the industry. He noted that even films with disciplined teams and ideal conditions can struggle, suggesting that success isn’t guaranteed by punctuality alone. Referring to Sikandar, which was released during Eid 2025 with high expectations and co-starred Rashmika Mandanna, Salman acknowledged the film didn’t fully meet its box office goals but resisted being made the scapegoat. His tone remained composed yet clear, calling for mutual respect and responsibility in creative partnerships. In essence, Salman’s message was not just a defence, but a reminder: when a project doesn’t succeed, pointing fingers helps no one; growth lies in learning, adapting, and moving forward together.