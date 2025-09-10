Review of Star Plus’ Sampoorna: Powerful Premise and Performances

Star Plus‘ new show Sampoorna is a captivating adaptation of the acclaimed Bengali web series “Noshtoneer.” Produced by SVF Productions, this Hindi drama dives deep into the intricacies of a seemingly idyllic married life that spirals into chaos. The narrative centres around a husband who, amidst his well-ordered existence, is suddenly faced with shocking allegations of mental and physical abuse concerning a colleague from his hospital. As the story unfolds, viewers are taken on an emotional journey that explores the fragility of trust, the weight of accusations, and the consequences they bring, not only to the couple’s relationship but also to their surrounding community. With a focus on character development and moral dilemmas, Sampoorna promises to engage audiences with its poignant storytelling.

The show delves deeply into the complexities surrounding the #MeToo movement, centring on the male protagonist who faces serious allegations of sexual misconduct from a co-worker, sparking a compelling narrative that explores both personal and societal repercussions. Initially, the storyline paints a vibrant picture of Mitti’s seemingly perfect life. She is the proud wife of the dedicated doctor Akash, whose commitment to his profession not only fills her with pride but also fosters a harmonious balance between her home and professional life. The plot thoughtfully examines critical societal issues, particularly the importance of a woman’s autonomy over her own career and the empowering journey towards independence. Despite the constraints of rigid familial expectations that often seek to stifle a woman’s ambitions, Mitti emerges as a beacon of strength and resilience, navigating her path with determination and grace. Her husband stands firmly by her side, offering unwavering support, which beautifully highlights the depth of their partnership and the foundation of love that underpins their marriage.

Naina, a dedicated nurse, finds herself grappling with an overwhelming crisis. A whirlwind of emotions engulfs her as she discovers that she is pregnant. The weight of her situation bears down heavily on her, filled with anxiety about what the future holds. Compounding her distress, Naina hints at being taken advantage of by Dr Akash, the cardiologist in the hospital. Her heart aches as she feels increasingly isolated; although she yearns to reach out to her mentor, whom she refers to as her ‘Sir’, he remains distant and evasive, leaving her feeling abandoned in her time of need. As tensions escalate, the inevitable occurs: Naina receives the devastating news that she has been let go from her nursing position. The reasons for her dismissal remain shrouded in mystery, known only to her and perhaps the shadowy figures that lurk within the hospital’s corridors. With her career slipping away, Naina stands at a crossroads, her world unravelling around her.

The joyful marriage of Mitti and the deep sense of desperation that Naina experiences are depicted with remarkable clarity. From the outset, the foundation of this compelling narrative is skillfully laid out, drawing viewers into the contrasting emotions that define both characters’ journeys.

Mitti’s characterisation is richly nuanced and intricately developed. She possesses a serene demeanour that allows her to juggle the demands of her home and career harmoniously. Her deep adoration for her husband is palpable, and she places unwavering trust in the foundation of their relationship. Mitti is not the type of wife who probes or questions; instead, she takes great pride in being known as the wife of Dr. Akash Malhotra, a title she carries with grace and dignity. Yet, beneath this composed exterior lies a formidable resolve. Mitti’s strength shines through as she boldly confronts the injustice faced by her servant at the hands of her husband, illustrating her fierce sense of justice and moral integrity. The narrative skillfully unveils the multifaceted nature of Mitti, showcasing not just her loyalty and love but also her courage and conviction in standing up for what is right.

The promos of the show have unveiled significant details about the upcoming storyline, piquing the audience’s curiosity. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are left to ponder whether Mitti is courageously battling to protect her innocent husband from looming threats, or if there are deeper, hidden facets of Akash’s character that Mitti remains oblivious to. This layered intrigue within the plot adds a refreshing twist, inviting viewers to engage with the unfolding drama and explore the characters’ complexities.

Sandipta Sen makes a strong debut in Hindi TV with Sampoorna. Well, the role is not new to her, as she played the protagonist in the original Bengali version too. Sandipta displays a strong screen presence and stands tall as a confident and resilient personality in the show.

Aham Sharma is convincing in his role of Dr Akash. Riya Kapoor as Naina is good. Her intriguing character has made a strong impact in the initial episodes. The show has Vishal Aditya Singh playing a strong role. However, he is yet to enter the story plot.

Sampoorna’s overall power lies in its compelling premise and well-crafted storyline, coupled with strong performances from the cast. However, there are moments where certain sequences are presented in slow motion, which actually disrupts the narrative flow and diminishes the audience’s engagement. A keener eye for detail will be better.

The resilient journey of Mitti has just begun, setting the stage for a captivating narrative filled with depth and complexity. The mounting tension and escalating challenges faced by the characters promise a rich and engaging experience.

We at IWMBuzz.com give 4 out of 5 stars to Sampoorna.