Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Akash continues with his obsessiveness for Jagriti; reveals his plan to her

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has been seeing many ploys being worked by both Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Kalikant Thakur (Aarya Babbar). While Kalikant worked his way to send Jagriti to the mental asylum, Jagriti planned big to keep a watch on whatever was happening in the house, through camera footage. As we know, Akash (Sagar Parekh) joined hands with Kalikant Thakur to pull down Jagriti and separate Jagriti from Suraj. We saw Jagriti monitoring Kalikant’s activities in the house from the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti getting to know about Akash and Kalikant’s secret linkup. Akash will confirm it to Jagriti by visiting her at the mental asylum. He will tell her how he is desperate to marry her. He will show her the mangalsutra too, which will anger Jagriti. Akash will also talk about his motives behind teaming up with Kalikant Thakur.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.