Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi gets an emotional welcome; Kartik hides the truth

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with the Maharaj trying to attack Gayatri, when Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) came in the way. Lakshmi got stabbed in the back, resulting in hospitalisation. Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) was worried about Lakshmi’s recovery and well-being. The doctor revealed a big fact that Lakshmi could not become a mother, as the injury hurt her uterus so much that it got damaged.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik deal with the pain of Lakshmi’s health setback. His family will also be worried about Lakshmi. Lakshmi will get discharged, and it will be an emotional welcome for Lakshmi at the house. On Janmashtami day, Kartik’s father would have promised to keep Laddoo Gopal in Lakshmi’s arms as a mark of looking forward to embracing parenthood. When she will come back home, Lakshmi will demand that he place the Gopal in her arms. The father will gulp down his tears and will do what she wishes. Kartik will hide the truth from Lakshmi about her being unable to become a mother. We know that Lakshmi and Kartik had exchanged thoughts of extending their family. Lakshmi had also shared her thoughts with Mangal.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.