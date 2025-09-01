15 Years of Magic Moments: Celebrations Overshadowed by Jhanak Leads’ No-Show

were in full swing as Magic Moments Production House marked its 15-year milestone in the Indian television industry. Known for its emotionally rich storytelling and strong character-driven narratives, the production house commemorated the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by cast and crew members of its ongoing shows, including Star Plus serials Jhanak and Ishani.

The celebration took place after the day’s shoot, with the teams of Jhanak and Ishani arriving in high spirits to honor the production house’s journey. However, fans and media couldn’t help but notice the absence of Jhanak’s lead pair — Arjit Taneja and Rhea Sharma.

Their no-show has sparked speculation that Jhanak may soon go off-air, although the channel or the producers have made no official announcement. The show’s TRPs have recently declined, fueling ongoing rumors of its impending closure.

Despite the buzz, the atmosphere at the celebration remained upbeat. Team members expressed gratitude to producer Leena Gangopadhyay and the Magic Moments crew for crafting memorable stories and delivering consistent hits over the years.

Jhanak, a romantic family drama that premiered with much fanfare, was praised for its performances and unique storyline, while Ishani has recently gained traction among viewers with its fresh narrative.

Whether the absence of Arjit Taneja and Rhea Sharma was due to scheduling conflicts or something more significant remains unconfirmed, for now, fans of Jhanak will be keeping a close eye on developments in the coming weeks.