Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor Milind Safai passes away at 53

The Marathi entertainment industry is in mourning as it bids farewell to one of its accomplished talents, veteran actor Milind Safai. Known for his remarkable performances in both films and television, Safai’s untimely demise on August 25, at the age of 53, has left a void that will be deeply felt by fans, colleagues, and the industry as a whole.

According to reports, Milind had cancer and was undergoing treatment. Actor Jaywant Wadkar shared a post on Facebook and informed about the death of Milind. Due to his death, mourning has once again spread across Marathi industry and grief is being expressed everywhere.

Milind’s journey in the world of acting was one of dedication, passion, and versatility. His contributions to Marathi cinema and television have left an indelible mark, making him a cherished figure among audiences. Milind ventured into the entertainment world with aspirations of making a difference through his craft. His breakthrough came with the film ‘Premachi Goshta’ (2013), where his performance was lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth.

In 2022, Safai was part of the film ‘Luckdown’, showcasing his adaptability to diverse roles and genres. One of Safai’s notable contributions was his role in ‘Poshter Boyz’. However, Safai’s contributions weren’t limited to the silver screen. He was also a revered figure in Marathi television, where his performances showcased his ability to connect with the audience on a personal level. For the unversed, Milind played the role of Arundhati’s father in the popular Star Pravah show, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, starring Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar in the lead role.

The news of Milind Safai’s passing has left the Marathi entertainment industry and his fans in a state of shock and grief. Tributes have been pouring in from fellow actors, directors, producers, and fans, all expressing their deep sorrow and remembering the impact he had on their lives.