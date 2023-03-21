Gauri Kulkarni, the popular Marathi actress, who was seen in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, recently met with an accident. As per reports in Times Of India, Gauri, who was traveling by her two-wheeler, met with an accident and fractured her leg.

A source was quoted saying by ETimes TV, “Gauri met with an accident. Her two-wheeler skeeted on the road because of a biker who was rashly driving. The biker came straight at her and hit her two-wheeler’s handle. The actress is fine now but her leg has been fractured.”

The source also informed us that the actress is currently undergoing treatment and on her way to recovery. “There are minor injuries. Gauri is recovering now. The doctors have asked her to take complete rest for 3 weeks. She has canceled all shooting and all events. There are fractures and that is why bed rest has been suggested to her by the doctor. The incident happened a few days ago and she will be on bed rest for the next few days.”

We wish her a speedy recovery!

