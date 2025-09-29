Aashay Mishra Confirmed As Male Lead In Zee TV’s Lakshmi Nivas, Fans Want Pranali Rathod As Heroine

Good news for Aashay Mishra fans: the Durga actor has now been confirmed to play the male lead in Zee TV’s upcoming show Lakshmi Nivas, reportedly, sparking excitement among fans. Known for his charming personality and screen presence, Aashay’s entry into the new show has raised expectations, while curiosity builds among fans, wondering who will be his leading lady.

As soon as the news broke that Aashay Mishra had bagged a new show, social media has been buzzing with fans’ reactions. Many expressed joy for Aashay’s new project, while others demanded that Pranali Rathod be roped in as the female lead. Aashay and Pranali were paired opposite each other in the Colors TV show Durga, which went off-air within a few months.

However, Aashay and Pranali’s chemistry won hearts, and fans still praise their bond. Also, rumors suggest that the Durga couple is dating, but neither of them has confirmed these speculations.

In addition, fans also expressed their opinions wanting to see Pranali Rathod again with Namik Paul, as the duo impressed viewers with their on-screen chemistry in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, which went off-air a week ago.

However, there is no confirmation or details available about the female lead in Lakshmi Nivas.

Zee TV’s upcoming show Lakshmi Nivas will be produced by Rashmi Sharma’s Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, who are the makers of Star Plus’s hit show Udne Ki Aasha.