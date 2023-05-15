Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy, writes 'Beach baby is on the way!'

Aashka Goradia, who entertained her fans in serials such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer and Naagin, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aashka shared a video announcing that she and her husband Brent Goble will welcome their first child in November this year. In the clip, a note was written on a beach background. It read, “Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love and blessings. Aashka and Brent.”

Aashka captioned the post, “On this Mother’s Day – this becomes even more special! ‘Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!’ Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe……Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video……” She also added the hashtags–pregnant, we are pregnant, baby on the way, November, AB ka baby, baby gogo, 14 weeks pregnant, family, parents to be, Mother’s Day and Happy Mother’s Day.

Aashka and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017. She was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant and participated in Nach Baliye with Brent. Her most recent TV show was 2019’s Daayan. In 2021, Aashka announced her retirement from acting adding that she will divert her attention to business.

Congratulations to the couple!

