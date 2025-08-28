Abhishek Bajaj opens up before entering the Bigg Boss 19 house

The new season of Bigg Boss 19 is about to start, and this time, the audience will get to see a new avatar of actor Abhishek Bajaj, who has made his mark in TV and films. Before entering the show, Abhishek shared his heartfelt feelings.

Abhishek said he is very excited and nervous about going to Bigg Boss. He said, “This time, the theme is politics. If the game were ‘Chor-Sipahi-Raja-Mantri’, I would like to become the king. But to be honest, I cannot play by getting inspired by anyone. I always play with my heart in relationships and do well.”

Many people ask if he is preparing to impress Salman Khan. Abhishek clearly said, “You cannot impress such people. If honest people like you do the same, they will do the same. They do not need to be artificial.”

Abhishek got emotional and said he will miss his mother the most inside the Bigg Boss house. At the same time, if he gets a chance to call someone inside the house, he would like to call Akshay Kumar.

Abhishek says, “As an actor, I have done TV, commercials, and music videos. Only the reality show was left. This felt like the right time, so I said yes. I had gotten an offer for Bigg Boss earlier too, but then I thought it was important to strengthen my career.”

Abhishek’s name was linked with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht. The two appeared together in the 2021 music video ‘Kinni Vaari’. However, Donal later clarified that the two are just good friends.

On the other hand, Abhishek revealed his love life, saying that he met Akanksha in 2010 and married her in 2017 after dating for seven years. Their love story was no less than a film story—Abhishek proposed to Akanksha on a yacht near the Gateway of India.

Abhishek said, “I am starting a new journey in my life. I need your love and support. Make me win.”