Abhishek Verma On Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Wrap-Up: “Our Hearts Carry A Quiet Sadness”

Abhishek Verma, who appears as Shaurya Sinha in the new show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil got emotional, penning a heartfelt note on the show’s wrap-up. On his social media, the actor posted a bunch of photos with all the car members, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashi Singh, and Supriya Shukla. Not just that the actor emphasized that Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil team will always hold a special place in his heart.

Sharing the screenshots from the video call, he enjoyed chatting with the cast of Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Abhishek penned a brief note summarising what this show has given him and how it feels, expressing his sadness and gratitude.

He wrote, “Though we smile on the outside, our hearts carry a quiet sadness. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you’ve given us. This chapter may be closing, but rest assured, we’ll return with fresh characters and endless emotions to entertain you once again. This team will always hold a special place in my heart, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever.”

Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is a Sony SAB show, produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media. The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

After days of speculation, the show is now confirmed to go off-air soon. As per the reports, the show is set to wrap up the shoot on September 25, while the show will air its last episode on October 4.

On the other hand, Abhishek Verma has appeared in projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Griha Lakshmi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and others.