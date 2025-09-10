Akshay Bindra Bids Farewell To His Character ‘Rounak’ In Kumkum Bhagya, Promises To Return Soon

Actor Akshay Bindra earned major fame portraying Rounak in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Ahead of the show’s end, the lead star penned a heartfelt farewell note expressing his emotions in a poetic form and a long caption describing his journey, and also thanked those who loved him as Rounak.

On his social media, Akshay shared a reel featuring a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Rounak from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, showcasing his different looks and his bond on the sets with co-star Pranali Rathod. And in the background, Akshay expressed his feelings in a poetic form that is heart-touching to hear.

Akshay’s poem speaks about his journey as Rounak. He emphasized that with this character, he not only won hearts but also grew as an actor and learned valuable lessons in real life. But the most important thing he learned is that it’s the efforts of the whole team that bring Rounak to life. And he thanked everyone for everything he gained from portraying Rounak, including fame and bonding with co-stars. He also mentioned that this farewell isn’t easy for him, as fans have become his family, and he promised to return soon with a new character.

Watch here-

Akshay’s caption reads, “Today, I bid farewell to Rounak and to a beautiful journey with Kumkum Bhagya.

Rounak was never just a role for me, he became a part of who I am. Through him, I laughed, cried, learned, and grew, both as an actor and as a person.

To everyone who welcomed Rounak into your hearts, THANK YOU! Your love turned a character into something real and alive.

And to my incredible co-actors, crew, and the entire @balajitelefilmslimited family, thank you for the memories, the support, and for making this journey unforgettable.

This is not a goodbye, but a “see you soon,” because every end carries the promise of a new beginning.

Love,

Akshay Dev Bindra.”

Akshay Bindra joined Kumkum Bhagya in February 2025 as the new lead alongside Pranali Rathod. Kumkum Bhagya is set to air its last episode on September 14, 2025.