Akshun Mahajan Bids Farewell To Colors TV show Manpasand Ki Shaadi, Akshit Sukhija To Replace

The television world is full of ups and downs. In an era where shows go off-air within a few months of release, the makers keep bringing new twists and turns. However, this time, Colors TV’s show Manpasand Ki Shaadi’s lead actor, Akshun Mahajan, has exited, leaving fans with a big question: Why? Following that, reports have surfaced that actor Akshit Sukhija is replacing Akshun.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshun shared a farewell post. The actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos, accompanied by a brief caption, in which he expressed his gratitude and promised to meet fans again in a new character. Akshun wrote, “Not all enigmas are meant to be decoded

Farewell, my dearest Abhishek Dewan

I shall cherish you while you rest in the treasure chest of my memoirs of characters.

Forever grateful to Sir Sooraj Barjatya for believing in me

Until Next Time.”

However, as per the latest reports, actor Akshit Sukhija has replaced Akshun to play the lead role, Abhishek Dewan, in Manpasand Ki Shaadi. He will be the new partner of lead actress Esha Suryavanshi. Manpasand Ki Shaadi is a Colors TV show produced by Sooraj Barjatya under the Rajshri Productions banner.

On the other hand, the reason behind Akshun Mahajan’s exit from Manpasand Ki Shaadi has not been revealed, and we can only wait for the actor or the production house to make an official statement.

Regarding Akshit Sukhija, he has appeared in popular shows such as Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Shubharambh, Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, Piya Abhimani, Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, and others.