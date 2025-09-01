Ankita Lokhande Trolled for Glamorous Post Amid Silence on Co-Star Priya Marathe’s Death

Television actress Ankita Lokhande has found herself at the center of a social media storm after posting glamorous photos on Instagram, while remaining silent on the recent passing of her on-screen sister and co-star, Priya Marathe.

In the latest Instagram post, Ankita is seen donning a stunning sea-green saree with an ornate golden border. The outfit is complemented by a heavily embellished blouse, traditional jewelry including a choker necklace and bangles, and a stylish clutch. Her look, complete with vintage-inspired makeup and an elegant updo adorned with fresh flowers, has been appreciated for its classic aesthetic. However, the timing of the post has sparked backlash.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with criticism, accusing Ankita of being insensitive for not acknowledging the death of Priya Marathe, who portrayed her on-screen sister in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Many users expressed disappointment over Ankita’s silence, considering their long-standing professional relationship and visible camaraderie during the show’s peak years.

User Comments:

Priya Marathe passed away earlier this week, sending shockwaves through the television industry. Several actors and colleagues from the industry, including common friends of Ankita and Priya, have posted tributes and expressed their sorrow on social media. Ankita, however, has not made any public statement or post regarding the incident, which has only fueled further speculation and criticism.

Supporters of Ankita have come to her defense, arguing that grief is a personal experience and should not be dictated by social media expectations.

As of now, Ankita Lokhande has neither addressed the backlash nor made any comment regarding Priya Marathe’s passing.

The incident raises ongoing questions about the role of public figures in mourning and the fine line between personal boundaries and public expectations in the age of social media.