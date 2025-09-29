Arjit Taneja Quits Jhanak, Makers Rope In Rajveer Singh As Rishi

Popular television actor Arjit Taneja has now quit Jhanak, produced by Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee under Magic Moments Motion Pictures. He joined the show as the lead in the post-generation leap storyline of the show, where a fresh cast brought new energy. Along with him, actress Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora also entered the show as the female leads.

As per the latest reports, Arjit has confirmed his exit from the Star Plus show Jhanak. The reason behind his leaving the show midway is due to the increased shooting schedule. Recently, the show Jhanak’s run time was extended from 30 minutes to 45 minutes, which has increased the workload for the lead characters. And the increased screen time and the narrative revolving around Arjit led to the actor’s decision to quit the show.

As Arjit left the show, actor Rajveer Singh has been roped in to play the character of Rishi in the Star Plus show Jhanak. Now Rajveer, Riya, and Twinkle are the leads of the show. At the same time, there are reports of the show going off-air soon; however, confirmation about the same is awaited.

Arjit Taneja is a popular actor who gained major attention from the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. He has appeared in several hit shows, of which his most recent was Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, where he was paired with his best friend Sriti Jha.