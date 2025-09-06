Arjun Bijlani Turns Cupid: Behind The Fairytale Romances Of Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal & Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Arjun Bijlani is creating buzz on the internet right now. He recently shared a cryptic video, sparking speculation about divorce and potential entry into Bigg Boss 19. However, he soon clarified their claims, announcing his participation in the new show ‘Rise And Fall’ on Amazon MX Player. As the actor is ready to charm with his personality inside ‘Rise And Fall’, in a recent interview, he opened up on being the cupid of television’s popular couples.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Bijlani revealed being the cupid for television’s two popular couples – Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal & Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain. Arjun emphasised that Sanaya and Mohit’s love story is dreamy.

When the host asked about Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s love story, whether it happened on the sets, Arjun revealed that Sanaya and Mohit’s love bloomed on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum. Arjun highlighted, “Haan, maine hi kerwaya tha. Vo toh mana ker rahi thi, maine bola bahot acha ladka hai, aisa ladka milega nahi tuje.”

Further, Arjun shared that Mohit didn’t ask him to tell this to Sanaya, but he did it himself because he could see Mohit’s love for Sanaya. He also shared that initially, Sanaya refused, but eventually, their relationship worked out, and they really love each other now.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s love story, Arjun shared that their love story began at his party. He emphasized that Vicky was his friend, and Ankita met him at his party, where they started seeing each other and eventually blossomed into a relationship.