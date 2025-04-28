Ashi Singh On Her Role in Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil: As an actor, I always look for roles that push me to grow

Sony SAB continues to bring fresh, engaging, and heartwarming narratives to its viewers, and its soon-to-launch show ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ is no exception. The show is set to captivate viewers with its blend of humor, romance, and family drama. Known for her impactful performances and strong screen presence, noted actor Ashi Singh will be seen essaying the role of Kairi Sharma, an ambitious and spirited aspiring lawyer.

Kairi is a strong-willed, compassionate young woman raised in a middle-class Delhi household. Having taken on the responsibility of raising her three younger siblings at a young age, Kairi is fiercely independent and deeply rooted in her values. Ashi is set to play the female lead opposite Shabir Ahluwalia, who will be essaying the character of Yug—a character that is a departure from his usual “Adarsh” roles.

Speaking about her role in Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Ashi Singh said, “The moment I read about Kairi, I knew she was someone I wanted to bring to life. Kairi is someone who is managing the chaos of raising her family, working part-time, and excelling in her studies. She is in her final year of law and is determined to become a lawyer. She believes in doing what’s right and never backs down from standing up for herself or others, especially when unsolicited opinions come her way, this is something I find very inspiring. What also excites me is the quirky, offbeat love story at the show’s heart. As an actor, I always look for roles that push me to grow, and Kairi is doing that for me.”

‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ to light up your television screens soon on Sony SAB!