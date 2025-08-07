Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam’s Dance Sparks Suman Indori Season 2 Hype!

Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam have taken the internet by storm with their latest Instagram post, where the two talented actors are seen dancing to Shakira’s iconic song “Waka Waka.” Within just three hours, their video amassed an impressive 1 million views, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and the anticipation surrounding their work.

In her post, Ashnoor captioned it with a lively “We’re backkkkkk,” which immediately caught the attention of fans eager for more from the duo. Zain Imam added to the excitement by commenting, “U mean season 2?” This playful exchange hinted at the much-anticipated second season of the Colors show Suman Indori, leaving fans buzzing with speculation and enthusiasm.

Watch here:

The dynamic between Ashnoor and Zain has always captivated audiences, and their recent dancing video only amplifies the excitement. As they continue to engage with their followers on social media, is it clear that the countdown to Suman Indori Season 2 has officially begun?