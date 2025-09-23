Ashnoor Kaur Becomes The “Noor” Of Bigg Boss 19 House, Fans React

Ashnoor Kaur, the youngest contestant in the Bigg Boss 19 house, has now earned the title from her growing fanbase – the “Noor” of the house. With her graceful personality, positive energy, strong opinions, and firm stands on issues, the actress has won hearts and is dominating the house with her presence. Despite the whole house being against her, she continues to stand tall.

On her social media, Ashnoor’s team uploaded her last Weekend Ka Vaar photographs where the actress turned into a dream girl wearing a while strapless dress. With her pearl necklace, soft makeup, and hairstyle, she looked gorgeous. However, her big smile spread her charm.

And Ashnoor’s caption reads, “BB19KaNoorAshnoor”. Reacting to Ashnoor’s new photos, fans couldn’t resist reacting and agreeing that Ashnoor is indeed “Noor” of the Bigg Boss 19 house.

A user wrote, “Bb19 ka noor”.

The second, called Ashnoor, is the queen of Bigg Boss 19, “Big boss ki Queen.”

The third said, “Brightness of whole BB House My NooR.”

Not just that, one of the fan pages penned an appreciation note for the actress, calling her “Noorie” and saying, “Stay strong Noorie. One moment can never erase all the times you’ve stood tall with them, and we know your intentions were never wrong. Let the world talk – your real supporters see the truth and will keep standing beside you, louder and stronger every single day.”

Not just that, another fan page extended support to Ashnoor, who received backlash during Weekend Ka Vaar for her actions towards Abhishek.

See post-

Despite the ups and downs, Ashnoor Kaur is winning hearts with her gameplay and dignity in Bigg Boss.

What do you think about Ashnoor’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 19?