Ashutosh Rana narrates India’s legendary warrior king’s journey as his friend Chand Bardai in Sony Entertainment Television’s Chakravarti Samrat PrithviRaj Chauhan

Sony Entertainment Television proudly presents its upcoming historical drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, a powerful tale tracing the incredible journey of a young prince who rose to become one of India’s most celebrated and brave kings. This epic narrative dives deep into his early life, showcasing the challenges he faced and the strength, courage, wisdom, and bravery with which he overcame them. From his formative years to the defining battles of his reign, the show brings to life the inspiring story of a truly brave king whose legacy continues to echo through history.

Adding depth to this grand saga is renowned actor Ashutosh Rana , who will lend his iconic voice as Prithviraj Chauhan’s friend Chand Bardai. Known for his powerful screen presence and commanding voice as Prithviraj Chauhan’s closest friend, Rana will take viewers through this historic journey, helping them connect emotionally with the characters and the era. His narration promises to bring gravitas, authenticity, and a sense of timeless pride to the storytelling.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of the show, Ashutosh Rana shares , “It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me to lend my voice as the narrator for this magnificent historical saga. As a child, I grew up listening to stories about Prithviraj Chauhan tales of his unmatched bravery, wisdom, and spirit. Those stories left a deep impact on me, and to now be part of bringing that legend to life is truly special.” As an actor, I’ve always believed that voice holds great power. Through this narration, I aim to bring depth, dignity, and intensity to the story. The emotions I carry rooted in strength, passion, and respect, resonate closely with the spirit of this show.”

