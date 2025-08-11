Asit Modi reunites with Dayaben

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi has yet to bring back Disha Vakani as Dayaben in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” but he shares a strong connection with the actress that goes beyond the sets. Their relationship, built on mutual trust and respect, reflects the deep bonds that can form within the family of a long-running show.

This Raksha Bandhan, Asit and his wife Neela Modi celebrated the festival with Disha Vakani and her family, including her two young daughters. They enjoyed a traditional yet intimate gathering filled with rituals, conversations, and shared memories, offering a rare glimpse into their off-screen bond that has remained steady despite Disha’s absence from the show in recent years.

Asit Modi shared a video on Instagram with the simple caption, “कुछ रिश्ते किस्मत बुनती है… ख़ून का नहीं, दिल का नाता होता है ❤️! #dishavakani सिर्फ हमारी ‘दया भाभी’ नहीं, बल्कि मेरी बहन है। सालों से हंसी, यादें और अपनापन बांटते हुए ये रिश्ता स्क्रीन से कहीं आगे बढ़ चुका है। इस राखी पर, वही अटूट भरोसा और वही गहरा अपनापन फिर से महसूस हुआ… ये बंधन हमेशा यूं ही अपनी मिठास और मजबूती के साथ बना रहे।”

Since its debut in 2008, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has become one of India’s longest-running sitcoms, cherished for its ensemble cast and humorous yet socially relevant storytelling. Viewers enjoy Dilip Joshi’s endearing portrayal of Jethalal and the vibrant characters of Gokuldham Society. The show thrives on the chemistry and camaraderie among its actors, with Disha Vakani’s portrayal of Dayaben becoming one of its most memorable aspects due to her trademark voice, expressions, and comic timing.

Although fans miss her on-screen presence, Disha maintains a strong connection with the TMKOC team. Asit and Disha’s ongoing association serves as a reminder that the bonds forged during years of collaboration often outlast professional commitments.

Their Raksha Bandhan celebration this year stands as a testament to their enduring friendship—one built on shared history, mutual care, and a genuine sense of belonging.