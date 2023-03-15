Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa which showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo, and Faltu which focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought for it’s audience, the most spiciest show on Indian television Chashni, which is opposite to it’s name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on the screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni, and Roshni.

With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni.

Recently the makers aired the promo of the show which depicts the tale of two sisters Chandni and Roshni, who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu who essays the role of Chandni is a firefighter in the show, whereas Roshni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.

It is revealed that Roshni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Chandni. Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. Sai Ketan Rao to essay the role of Raunaq, he will star opposite Amandeep Sidhu.

Through the promo, the audience will witness various emotions from bond between the sisters, romance brewing between Chandni and Raunaq and the enemity between the sisters. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand’s Sol Production.

Ever since the announcement of the show, it has created a buzz among the audience. The viewers have been showering immense love and appreciation to the show and wanting for more.

Watch Chashni in order to see the spicy twisted relationship of the two sisters turned Saas Bahu. on Star Plus at 11 PM from Monday to Sunday.